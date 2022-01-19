WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 12:00pm CT, August Pfluger (TX-11) will lead the Republican Roundtable on “Law and Order.” The roundtable will focus primarily on border security and the rise in crime around the country.

This comes as the Texas government highlights the border crisis, currently taking Border Wall Funding Donations. Which, according to the ‘Office of the Texas Governor Greg Abbott’ site page titled “Border Crisis Update,” has received $55,153,155 since January 5, 2022.

Those participating in the roundtable include:

Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11) – Roundtable Co-Lead

Rep. Pete Stauber (MN-08) – Roundtable Co-Lead

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (AZ-08)

Rep. Clay Higgins (LA-03)

Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21)

Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council

Rafael Mangual, Senior Fellow and Head of Research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute

Sheriff Vernon Stanforth (Fayette County)

Sheriff Michael Milstead (Minnehaha County)

The live stream can be viewed here: https://republicanleader.house.gov/live