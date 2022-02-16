Congressman August Pfluger will be hosting multiple town hall meetings in several West Texas towns through the month of February. The meetings will be open to the public and members of the media.

Odessa – Wednesday, February 16th from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Located on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus in the D. Kirk Edwards Building in the Falcons Auditorium, room 1014. 4901 E. University Blvd.

Eden – Friday, February 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. located in the Eden Multi-Purpose Center. 409 W. Blanchard St.

San Saba – Tuesday, February 22nd from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. located at the Pecan House Grill. 408 E. Wallace St.

Sterling City – Thursday, Februayr 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. located at the Sterling Community Center. Third Street and Main Street.