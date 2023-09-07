AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway as senators weigh 16 articles of impeachment that accuse Paxton of abuse of office, bribery and corruption.

KXAN's Monica Madden is following the proceedings from the Senate Chamber.

Good morning from the TX Senate, where day 3 of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is underway. Starting where we left off yesterday, w/ testimony from a far top OAG deputy, Ryan Bangert, who reported Paxton to the FBI. #txlege



Day three of the trial picked back up a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday, starting with prosecutor’s second key witness — Ryan Bangert, a former deputy first assistant attorney general who also reported Paxton to the FBI.

During the beginning of his testimony Wednesday, Bangert testified how Paxton repeatedly came to him asking to intervene in Nate Paul’s legal issues. Paul, an Austin real estate developer, is central to most of Paxton’s impeachment articles — as Paxton is accused of misusing his office to help Paul.

On Wednesday, Bangert — who testified that he oversaw the part of the Office of Attorney General (OAG) that issues legal opinions — described Paxton’s conduct as “bizarre,” when he said the attorney general continued to pressure him to write a legal opinion that would benefit Paul.

“He was acting like a man with a gun to his head,” Bangert stated. “Anxious, desperate, urging me to get this [opinion] out as quickly as humanly possible.”

Bangert said the opinion was related to prohibiting home foreclosure sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was contrary to the OAG’s stance on pandemic mandates, as the state of Texas was making policy decisions to reopen the state.

Jeff Mateer, a key witness who preceded Bangert’s testimony, also discussed this legal opinion on Wednesday, testifying that it was “as if Anthony Fauci wrote the opinion” that Paxton wanted to help Paul avoid foreclosures on several properties he owned. Mateer is Paxton’s former first assistant attorney general, second-in-command.

Paxton did not appear in the Senate chamber for the second or third day of his trial, and left by the afternoon break on Tuesday.

