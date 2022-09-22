The debate takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar Media Group is hosting and televising the debate on KXAN, 13 other markets in the state and KSAT-TV in San Antonio. The debate will also be streamed locally on KLST.com, as will a post-show with reaction and analysis.

KXAN anchor Britt Moreno will host the debate, and anchor Sally Hernandez is a member of the panel alongside Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News and Steve Spriester of KSAT.

People can share their thoughts throughout the debate with the #TXGovDebate hashtag.