LIST: Texas school districts with mask mandates in place

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa announces that masks will be required at all Dallas ISD schools at DISD headquarters in Dallas, Monday, August 9, 2021. (Brandon Wade/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott which prohibits public school districts from enforcing mask mandates, some of Texas’ largest districts have already defied his order and will require masks in their schools.

More districts are expected to follow suit as the beginning of their school years near, but as of Tuesday, here’s a look at the districts that will require students and staff to mask up this fall (or are in the process of doing so) as COVID-19 rages through the state again.

Austin ISD – The Austin ISD Board of Trustees made the decision Monday night for a mask mandate that begins Wednesday. Classes start August 17.

– The Austin ISD Board of Trustees made the decision Monday night for a mask mandate that begins Wednesday. Classes start August 17. Dallas ISD – Dallas ISD was the first district is Texas to officially require masks in its schools when they made its mandate effective Tuesday. DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the mandate is temporary. Hinojosa says he’s still working with his team on what consequences people who don’t mask up will face

– Dallas ISD was the first district is Texas to officially require masks in its schools when they made its mandate effective Tuesday. DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the mandate is temporary. Hinojosa says he’s still working with his team on what consequences people who don’t mask up will face Houston ISD – The board of the largest school district in Texas will vote on a mask mandate Thursday. HISD Superintendent Millard House II told trustees he expects pushback from both the public and the state government on his proposed mask mandate.

– The board of the largest school district in Texas will vote on a mask mandate Thursday. HISD Superintendent Millard House II told trustees he expects pushback from both the public and the state government on his proposed mask mandate. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD – At a school board meeting Monday, district leaders in the Rio Grande Valley unanimously passed a resolution to ask Abbott to allow local control to make decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols. One of the things the district requested was the ability to make its own mask mandate.

– At a school board meeting Monday, district leaders in the Rio Grande Valley unanimously passed a resolution to ask Abbott to allow local control to make decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols. One of the things the district requested was the ability to make its own mask mandate. Socorro ISD – The El Paso school district is set to vote on a mask mandate at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Abbott’s office responded to the school districts’ actions to defy the governor’s order on Tuesday, saying in part, “we are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the Governor’s executive orders—and violating parental rights—is not the way to do it.”

The statement goes on to say the time for mask mandates is over, and people must now take on personal responsibility.

“Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life,” the statement from Abbott’s office reads.

Abbott’s office ended with encouraging Texans who are eligible to get vaccinated against the virus.

Know of any other Texas school districts looking to pass a mask mandate? Email the information to ReportIt@kxan.com. We will update this list as more information becomes available.