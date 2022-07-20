TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — A 67-acre fire in a Travis County field is under control, the Pflugerville Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon. The fire was moving north toward several homes and two barns.

Travis County ESD No. 2 said the fire was accidentally started by farm equipment operating close by. A smaller fire started in the same field Tuesday.

Multiple Travis County ESDs, the Round Rock and Austin Fire Department, the Texas Forest Service worked to contain the fire. STAR Flight helicopters helped by providing water drops.

Crews are fighting a brush fire Wednesday in Pflugerville near Cameron Road. (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

PFD posted about the fire at Cameron Road and Fuchs Grove on its Facebook page at 1:18 p.m. Area roads will remain closed for the immediate future, according to a press release.

Several firefighter units are remaining at the scene for the next several hours to address hotspots, PFD said. Please avoid the area.

At least 16 other wildfires burn out of control

The largest wildfire burning in North Texas, the Chalk Mountain fire in Somervell, has burned more than 6,000 acres so far. NBC affiliate KXAS in Dallas reports it’s expected to burn even more through the end of Wednesday.

Record heat and dry conditions have made way for more brush fires to pop up throughout Texas.

“When the wind picks up for those fuels to burn quickly and easily and that caused a fire to kind of make ‘runs’ is what we call them — where the fire just goes at high speed through an area — so that is why it is important if there are evacuations in the area to heed them,” said Alex Schwier with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Evacuation orders were underway in several parts of the state. Haley Fedora, who was around Graham — a North Texas town 100 miles west of Forth Worth to visit her grandfather in hospice care — said what was supposed to be a visit with her ‘Daddy Jack’ turned into a stressful rescue.

“We already have him on our mind to make sure he’s in the best care. But then the fire’s happening, and at the same time his electricity goes out and his oxygen turns off. It was just a whirlwind of getting him out of the house safely,” she said.

Fedora’s 96-year-old grandfather, ‘Daddy Jack’ had to be rescued by an ambulance in order to get him out of his nursing home safely.

“That was very traumatizing for him,” she said. “For us to have to tell him, ‘there’s a fire. We have to get you out.’ And he is fragile emotionally right now, it just made me tear up because he didn’t, we didn’t understand it,” she said.

Record heat and fires threatening Americans nationwide

Extreme heat conditions have threatened more than 100 million Americans this week who face heat advisories — long lasting waves that scientists attribute to global warming.

The record-breaking temperatures came as President Joe Biden announced new efforts to combat climate change, including measures to address extreme heat.

On Wednesday, the president announced new executive steps, specifically to address extreme heat and boost offshore wind.

“Let me be clear: Climate change is an emergency,″ Biden said.

For heat, his executive action will include $2.3 billion to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies.

His executive action falls short of the calls from some Democrats to issue a climate emergency declaration, amid stalled negotiations over environmental legislation in Congress.

“Since Congress is not acting as it should…this is an emergency and I will look at it that way,” Biden said. “As president, I’ll use my executive powers to combat the climate crisis in the absence of executive action.”