AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott and state energy and safety leaders will be giving an update to the public about the arctic blast impacting Texas on Thursday morning.

The press conference will start at 11 a.m. after the governor is briefed by leaders about the state of conditions throughout Texas.

As of 10 a.m., there were nearly 59,000 power outages throughout the state.

As of 10 a.m., there were nearly 59,000 power outages throughout the state, according to TDEM Chief Kidd, who attributed them to likely local conditions.

Also early this morning, ERCOT is reporting there is enough power supply to meet demand and is projecting the same throuhgout the day.

GRID TODAY: @ERCOT_ISO reports enough power supply to meet demand at this moment – and is projecting the same throughout the rest of the day.



ERCOT is reporting enough power supply to meet demand at this moment and is projecting the same throughout the rest of the day. However, this could change.

The news conference will include representatives from just about every emergency agency Texas has to offer, plus others:

Texas Divison of Emergency Management

ERCOT

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Envrionmental Quality

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Military Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

To monitor road conditions, go to this TXDOT website. To find a warming center near you, head to this page on TDEM’s website. And to check power outages, you can find contact information for your local transmission companies on the PUC’s website.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated later to reflect the most recent information.