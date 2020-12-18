Gov. Abbott participates in menorah lighting ceremony at Texas State Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott participated in a menorah lighting ceremony Thursday evening at the Texas State Capitol.

He helped light the Shamash candle of the Texas Menorah for Hanukkah. Traditionally, the candles of the menorah are lit each of the eight nights of Hanukkah, until all eight are lit on the final night. The Shamash candle, according to Chabad.org, is the candle used to light the others. In the Texas Menorah, it is the one that appears in the middle.

This year, Hanukkah began Dec. 10 and ends Dec. 18.

The ceremony, which was held on the south lawn of the Capitol, was scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

This is at least the second public appearance for Abbott Thursday. He gave an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state earlier in the day.