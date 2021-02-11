Dallas-area man charged in Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol

A photo provided by the Collin County Jail, in McKinney, Texas, shows Daniel Ray Caldwell. Caldwell was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, after he was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Court papers filed Tuesday in federal district court in Sherman, Texas, charge Caldwell, 49, with assaulting a federal officer, as well as with trespassing on restricted grounds, the violent entry on those grounds and participating in civil disorder. (Collin County Jail via AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) – A North Texas man has been charged with participating in last month’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Court papers filed Tuesday in the federal district court in Sherman charge Daniel Ray Caldwell with assaulting a federal officer, as well as with trespassing on restricted grounds, the violent entry on those grounds and participating in civil disorder.

No other details of the allegations were immediately available. The 49-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and booked without bond into the Collin County Jail in McKinney.