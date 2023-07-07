HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions is inviting the public to join him for a town hall meeting this Saturday.

According to the Office of Pete Sessions, the meeting will take place from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Hewitt VFW Hall, located at 725 Sun Valley Blvd. The town hall will provide a platform for the public to hear about the latest developments in Washington.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions on pressing issues impacting Hewitt, the 17th Congressional District of Texas and the United States.

Sessions said in a statement, “I value community engagement and recognize its essential role in representing Central Texans.”

For more information, you can call the Waco district office at 254-633-4500 or visit sessions.house.gov.