Congressman Al Green and Rep. Ron Reynolds (TX-27) arrested for protesting Voting Rights

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown issued the following statement on the arrest of State Representative Ron Reynolds and Congressman Al Green:

“Texas Democrats continue to put everything on the line to defend our right to vote. We proudly stand with Congressman Al Green and Representative Ron Reynolds, who were arrested earlier today while protesting to protect voting rights.

“Once again, Black Texas Democrats are leading the charge to defend our most basic constitutional right: the ability to cast a ballot in a free and fair election. This is the leadership Black Americans have demonstrated in our state and country for centuries. As voting rights remain under attack from Republicans around the country, Texas Democrats remain at the heart of the national struggle to stop our country from slipping back into Jim Crow-style voter suppression. True to our country’s best traditions of civil disobedience, these legislators refuse to let that happen.

“Republicans are attacking our voting rights for one reason: they know their days in power are numbered, and they’re trying to cling to power the only way they can — by stopping us from voting. In the face of this, Texas Democrats continue to call on federal lawmakers to urgently pass federal protections for voting rights. Until that happens, these attacks will continue — but as long as they do, Texas Democrats are here to hold the line. We urge every eligible voter to join us.”