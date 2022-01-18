EL PASO, Texas – More than 115,600 contributions were made for the ‘Beto for Texas’ campaign, raising more than $7.2 million in just weeks.

According to a release from the ‘Beto for Texas’ campaign, these contributions broke records. The amount of $7,221,691 was raised in just 46 days. 80% of the funds raised during the opening weeks of the campaign came from online donations as grassroots donations were also made from across the state since the start of the campaign.



Beto O’Rourke says, “I’m grateful to everyone who helped us raise more than $7.2 million in the first weeks of our campaign.”

O’Rourke continues, “While Abbott is taking million-dollar checks from the CEOs who profited off of the grid collapse, we’re receiving support from people all over Texas who want to ensure that our state finally leads in great jobs, world class schools and the ability to see a doctor.”

According to the release, No Democratic campaign in the state’s history has raised more money during the opening days of their race.



