TEXAS (Nexstar) — Instagram filters are back in Texas.

Exactly one week ago, the social media’s parent company, Meta, disabled some of them in response to an ongoing lawsuit.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Meta, alleging it uses facial recognition technology. Facial recognition was previously used by the company, but Meta discontinued it in November 2021.

Meta promised it would be allowing an opt-in feature for users who still want to access all filters.

When you go to use them before posting to your story, a notice should pop up. It explains what the filters are and how they’re used.

“This technology is not facial recognition, and this information is not used to identify you,” part of the notice reads. From there, you can select “allow” or “don’t allow.”