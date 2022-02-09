HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Rio Grande Valley to speak on his proposed Parental Bill of Rights.

The bill would expand parents’ access to course curriculum and give them greater control over decisions about their children that are typically left up to the school, reported The Hill.

The governor introduced the plan last month as part of his reelection campaign.

“While students around the country were forced to stay at home for virtual learning, we opened Texas schools in the summer of 2020. We empowered parents with the decision-making power over whether to send their children to school for in-person learning or to continue virtual education.,” said Abbott in a release. “When local governments across the nation were imposing mask mandates for students, I issued an executive order barring those mandates in Texas, instead leaving the decision with students and parents where it belongs.”

Under the bill, the Texas constitution would be amended giving parents the ability to make decisions in matters involving their children.

The bill would also give parents access to their children’s course curriculum so that they are aware of the topics being taught in schools. It also would allow parents to decide if their child should repeat a course or a grade level. As of now, school districts in Texas make that decision for students in Pre-K to 3rd grade — this bill would change that.

Another point would “ensure that any educational personnel convicted of providing pornographic material lose all their educational public credentials.”

Abbott will be giving remarks on this proposed bill in Harlingen, Texas. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.