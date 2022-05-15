AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two separate groups rallied in support of abortion rights Saturday in downtown Austin.

The Travis County Democratic Party, in partnership with Planned Parenthood, Texas Votes and Texas Blue Action Democrats, held a “Day of Action.”

The event started at 9:30 a.m. at the Texas AFL-CIO headquarters, which is located at 1106 Lavaca St.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett, State Rep. Donna Howard, State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Travis County District Attorney José Garza and Co-President of Black Austin Democrats Serita Fontanesi were set to speak, the release said.

At 11 a.m., the group walked to the Capitol for a rally. Troopers estimate that there were close to 3,500 people at this rally.

A common theme at the rallies was the upcoming elections. U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett told the crowd of abortion rights advocates “we can’t just win this battle at the court house, we have to win it at the ballot box.”

Former state Sen. Wendy Davis told the crowd to go out and vote in order to push back on the restrictive abortion legislation passed in Texas.

Rally for abortion rights at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Wendy Davis speaks at a rally in support of abortion rights on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Monica Madden)

Lloyd Doggett speaks at a rally in support of abortion rights on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Monica Madden)

Rally in support of abortion rights at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Monica Madden)

Rally in support of abortion rights at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Monica Madden)

Rally for abortion rights at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Protests led to road closures in downtown, and the Austin Transportation Department said that it could cause delays.

Another group rallied Saturday afternoon. The “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights” rally started at 2 p.m. at Buford Tower, located at 201 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Group in support of abortion rights marches toward Austin Convention Center, where former President Trump is holding his American Freedom Tour. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Group in support of abortion rights marches toward Austin Convention Center, where former President Trump is holding his American Freedom Tour. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

The group marched toward the Austin Convention Center at 3:30 p.m., where the American Freedom Tour, featuring former President Donald Trump, was being held.

Trump didn’t mention the possible overturn of Roe vs. Wade during his speech. He did however, give shout outs to Texas politicians like Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Trump also encouraged attendees to take to the polls for the upcoming elections, as he discussed some of his endorsements for Texas candidates.

“Together we will take back the house, we will take back the senate, we will take back congress,” Trump said. “In 2024 we will take back the White House.”