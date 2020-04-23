Texas National Guard to facilitate COVID-19 testing in Big Bend area

BIG BEND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – This weekend, members of the Texas National Guard will be deployed to Presidio and Brewster County to assist with Coronavirus testing.

According to Presidio County Judge Cinderella Guevara, the Texas National Guard will be in Marfa on Saturday and in Presidio Sunday to set up drive-thru testing areas. In Marfa, the Texas National Guard will set up behind the Marfa Visitor Center. In Presidio, they will set up at the City of Presidio EMS/Fire Station, the release reads.

In an update from the Judge, Alpine and Terlingua are also listed as testing sites. Testing in Alpine will take place Saturday at the North Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 102 S. 2nd Street, and in Terlingua Sunday at the South Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 23250 FM 170.

Those who seek testing must first call 512-883-2400 to schedule. To be eligible for testing, residents must exhibit at least one or more of the COVIDF-19 symptoms, which include:

Fever

Couch

Fatigue

Body Aches

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headaches

Nausea – vomiting – diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of taste or smell

“I think testing is a good thing. Especially if anyone may feel that they may have come in contact with someone who had it or just not feeling well and would like to know for certain if the underlying cause could be ruled out as coronavirus,” Judge Guevara said in the statement. “The coronavirus poses a threat that knows no borders, no individual or country is immune from infection. As such, it requires a proactive public response centered on the common good.”

The judge also reiterated that the community must be proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19.