Texas National Guard, Army reporting to Gulf Coast ahead of tropical storms Marco, Laura

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As tropical storms Marco and Laura move near the Texas Gulf Coast, Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed teams from the Texas Army, Air National Guards, Military Department and Texas State Guard to assist.

The Governor says over 70 members of these agencies have been activated and are currently moving to their assigned locations across the state.

According to the announcement, air crews are waiting at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and at the airport in San Antonio — ready for emergency search and rescues.

The State of Texas is mobilizing the Texas Army and Air National Guards, and Texas State Guard to assist local, state, and federal officials as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura approach the Gulf Coast and Southeast Texas. @TXMilitary https://t.co/Cg8RnIGLQg — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 24, 2020

Additionally, the Texas Military Department has trained specifically for rescue operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state says, and personal protective equipment has been placed where needed.

“…As the situation develops, it is imperative that Texans who live on the Gulf Coast and in southeast Texas pay close attention to weather alerts and heed warnings from local officials,” said Abbott. “Property and belongings can be restored, but lives cannot. I call on all Texans who may be in harm’s way to put their safety and their family’s lives above all else and adhere to the guidance and warnings from emergency management officials.”

On Sunday, the governor declared a state of disaster for 23 Texas counties ahead of the impending storms. Tropical Storm Marco was previously declared a Category 1 hurricane, but was downgraded Monday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen.