Texas lottery reminds players to gift responsibly this holiday season

(AUSTIN) – Lottery tickets are a popular gift during the holiday season and throughout the year, but the Texas Lottery is reminding consumers not to give them to anyone under the age of 18.

For the 11th year, the Texas Lottery is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and McGill University’s International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors to raise awareness of the risks of underage lottery play by reminding lottery consumers to “Gift

Responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play.” Lottery players must be 18 years of age or older to purchase or redeem lottery tickets in Texas.

“We are proud to once again join lotteries and other organizations around the world in support of NCPG and McGill University’s 2019 responsible gambling campaign to encourage players to gift responsibly this holiday season,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Our games are designed to be entertaining stocking stuffers or holiday gifts for individuals that are 18 years old and over.”

Throughout the holiday season, the “Gift Responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play” message will be featured on the Texas Lottery’s social media accounts, website, retailer newsletter, and in-store electronic messaging. Educational messages regarding the risks of underage gambling will be sent to retailers and employees throughout December.

As a Silver Member of NCPG and a Level 3 certified member of the World Lottery Association (WLA), the Texas Lottery emphasizes responsible gambling in its marketing efforts and promotional materials throughout the year, all of which encourage responsible play and remind consumers that you must be 18 or older to purchase a lottery ticket. Nearly 20,000 lottery retailers across the state also are trained that lottery tickets should not be sold to or prizes redeemed by anyone under the age of 18.

Information on how individuals with gambling problems can find help is available on Texas Lottery’s games, website, social media and advertising.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $30 billion in revenue for the state, and distributed $62 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $24.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $123 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games.

