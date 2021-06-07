Texas Lottery completes website redesign with texaslottery.com domain.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery Commission’s website address has been changed to texaslottery.com, replacing its original address txlottery.org. This transition is a result of the launch of the agency’s redesign idea in December 2020. The new texaslottery.com will illustrate a fresh, modern design that incorporates the latest web technology. This will make the site’s navigation more intuitive across the web and mobile platforms.

“In redesigning the Texas Lottery website, our team focused on creating a streamlined, user-friendly experience for our players while making our website address easier to recognize.”

“We are thrilled with the new design and layout of texaslottery.com and we will continue to keep up with technological advances so that we can maintain a visually appealing, convenient, and enjoyable experience for our website visitors.” Gary Grief executive director of Texas Lottery

The cleaner, updated look features an expanded layout for the newer draw games on the homepage and the all-new “Player Area” that houses popular resources for Texas Lottery® players.

Texas Lottery players can find all the same features on this current website version which includes: the ability to check lottery numbers, search the Scratch Ticket Locator, view drawing webcasts, request a claim center appointment, and other amazing features.

The move to texaslottery.com incorporates a stronger brand labeling for the agency. The recent change will not be inconvenient to frequent visitors on the older version. The bookmark and cached links will automatically redirect to pages linked to the new domain “texaslottery.com” with the new address.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $32 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $69 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $26.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $158 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.