Texas lawmakers scramble to solve the over-supply of oil in the state

News

by: Anna Wiernicki and Matthew Prendergast

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — President Trump says he won’t let the oil industry collapse, as oil prices surged for a third straight day Thursday giving some hope that fuel demand is starting to return.

Some Texas lawmakers are scrambling to find solutions to the over-supply of oil in the state.

As the oil industry scrambles to find places to put the millions of barrels worth of extra oil, President Donald Trump says he might have a solution. He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say the administration is looking at buying undeveloped oil reserves and adding them to the U.S. emergency stockpile.

Texas Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington says Congress should step in and help.

“Congress needs to pass resources that will allow the president to purchase some of this oil and reduce the glut, stabilize the price,” explained Arrington.

Demand for oil is extremely low as millions of Americans are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a large quantity of unused oil and companies are running out of places to store it.

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says action that just props up oil companies is a bad idea.

“I don’t want to see them discriminated against, but neither do i want to bail them out,” said Doggett.

Secretary Mnuchin says the administration is also considering rolling out a loan program for oil companies to help producers bounce back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.