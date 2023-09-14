Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Milam County Grand Jury has determined that law enforcement officers were justified in using deadly force against Albert Rafael Acosta of Cameron on May 11, 2023. Acosta is accused of shooting Cameron Police Sgt. Joshua Clouse.

Sgt. Joshua Clouse

The grand jury ‘No Billed’ Captain John Vargas from the Milam Co. Sheriff’s Office, Officer Stephen Wall from Rockdale Police, and Det. Justin Anastasiades and Lt. Antony Maskunas from Cameron Police.

The shooting took place as authorities served a warrant on East 7th Street for Acosta. He was accused of shooting his spouse.

Investigators say Acosta opened fire and law enforcement fired back. Sgt. Clouse was wounded and taken to a hospital, but he died.

Texas Ranger Sergeant Kenneth Shields investigated and testified regarding the shooting. District Attorney, W.W. Torrey presented the case to the Grand Jury.