AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the country. So, how often are the populations updated on city limit signs?

The Texas Department of Transportation, responsible for installing city limit signs, can update city populations every two years at the most.

The TxDOT online manual says the signs are updated at the city’s request, and the department does not initiate these revisions.

While city limit signs can be installed on any highway or freeway, the city’s population can only be listed on conventional roads. So, for example, you won’t see Austin’s population listed on city limit signs along Interstate 35.

TxDOT requires a city to meet one of these requirements for a city limit sign to be added:

the area is listed in the U.S. Census,

the area is in the latest Texas Almanac under “cities and towns,” and/or

the area is on the latest “Texas Official Travel Map“

Central Texas has some of the fastest-growing cities in the state and country. In 2022, Georgetown and Leander were named the two fastest-growing cities in the U.S., according to Census data. New Braunfels was the fifth city in the list, which was ranked by percent change.

Texas is home to eight of the 15 fastest-growing cities with San Antonio out front, according to census data. Fort Worth, Frisco, New Braunfels, Georgetown, Leander, Denton and McKinney also made the top 15 list.