Texas is #10 for Lowest Flu Vaccination Rate

by: Rachel Estrada

HOUSTON (CW39) Going into the regular winter flu season, medical experts are concerned that the flu and coronavirus could lead to a “twindemic” of both diseases and are recommending that almost everyone aged six months or older get a flu vaccine.

AdvisorSmith analyzed flu vaccination rates from the past three years for all 50 states using data from the CDC. From our research we found that Texas was the #10 state with the lowest flu vaccine rates.

  • Texas’s 2019 – 2020 flu vaccine rate is 47.3%, while the national average is 51.8%.
  • The three year average flu vaccination rate in Texas was 44.3% compared to the national average of 47.6%.
  • From 2017 – 2018, Texas’s flu vaccination rate jumped from 37.6% to 47.9% in 2018 – 2019.

You can see our complete study here: https://advisorsmith.com/data/states-with-the-highest-and-lowest-flu-vaccination-rates.

