Texas Historical Commission mourns destruction of Mason County Courthouse

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- The Texas Historical Commission issued a statement this afternoon following the news of the fire at the Mason County Courthouse.

“Our commission and staff are in shock today as we consider the terrible damage caused to the landmark Mason County Courthouse in last night’s fire.

We offer our sincere condolences to Judge Jerry Bearden and his constituents across Mason County.

A courthouse is the heart of its community, a focus for celebrations, and a symbol of democracy. The loss of a courthouse to fire is one of the most heartbreaking things a community can experience.

We are grateful that at this point it appears no lives were lost.

It is a terrible irony that Mason County has experienced this tragedy. For more than a decade the county has worked toward the preservation of this precious building, and Judge Bearden has been a consistent and vocal advocate of the project. We recently awarded a grant of more than $4 million to the county for the building’s full restoration, and the dreams of many Mason County residents to see the courthouse returned to its original glory were about to come true.

We are gratified to hear of the Judge’s commitment to rebuild. This is not the first time a county has faced this challenge. In recent decades both Hill and Newton counties were able to successfully rebuild their courthouses after devastating fires. Overall, the THC has helped more than 70 Texas counties rebuild, restore, and preserve their courthouses, and we want to assure Mason County that we will do what we can to help them with this challenging project. It won’t be easy, but we know that together we can accomplish anything.

For now, we mourn the loss of a landmark. Hopefully that loss will be temporary, and one day we can celebrate its rebirth.”

– Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the Texas Historical Commission

About the Mason County Courthouse



The Mason County Courthouse was constructed in 1909 in the Classical Revival style out of local sandstone. Designed by E. C. Hosford, the Beaux Arts style courthouse features a center dome and clock tower, gable front porticoes with two-story Doric columns, and rusticated stonework with contrasting stone lintels.



The building is a contributing property to the Mason Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in September of 1974.Two county courthouses that preceded the construction of the 1910 courthouse also were destroyed by fire.

This link contains photos of the Mason County Courthouse.

Mason County Courthouse and the Texas Historical Commission

Mason County received a $4.1 million matching grant to do a full restoration from the THC’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program. These funds would fall far short of what the county will need now to rebuild the courthouse. The grant program’s funding arrangement allows us to renegotiate scope at any time. Our leadership will work with the county to determine what can be done.

Mason County also received a 2010 planning grant for $350,000, which was used to create a Courthouse Master Plan for its full restoration.

The THC last week allocated the last of its funds for the biennium to a full restoration of the Polk County.

The THC has requested $25 million in the next biennium, part of its Legislative Appropriations Request.