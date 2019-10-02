Texas governor names three Concho Valley residents to UCRA board

San Angelo – Governor Greg Abbott today appointed Nancy Blackwell, Fred Hernandez, Jr., and Mason Vaughan to the Upper Colorado River Authority Board of Directors. Their terms will expire in February 2025.

Nancy Blackwell of Ballinger is a principal and owner of AEI Engineering. She is a past president of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and currently serves on the boards of the Texas Engineering Foundation andthe National MATHCOUNTS Foundation. Blackwell received a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.

Fred Hernandez, Jr. of San Angelo is the manager for distribution systems at AEP Texas. He is vice chair of the San Angelo Area Foundation and executive board member of West Texas Rehabilitation Center. Hernandez received a Bachelor of Sciencein management from Abilene Christian University.

Mason Vaughan of Eldorado is president and CEO of First National Bank of Eldorado. He is a member of Independent Bankers Association of Texas and the Texas Bankers Association and past president and member of Eldorado Lions Club. In addition,he is a board member of Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas and a member of First Presbyterian Church. Vaughan received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Angelo State University.