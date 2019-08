MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian appeals court by a 2-1 ruling Wednesday upheld convictions against Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children.

The Victoria state Court of Appeal rejected Pell's appeal of the unanimous verdicts a jury had issued in December finding Pope Francis' former finance minister guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral more than two decades ago.