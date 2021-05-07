Texas’ favorite brunch food … A Mother’s Day idea

HOUSTON (CW39) Just in time for Mother’s Day a new survey reveals each state’s favorite brunch food.

It looked at Google searches to figure out what Mother’s Day brunch food is the most popular in every state.

In Texas, chicken and waffles comes out on up in the Lone Star state.

FAVORITE BRUNCH MEATS

21 states picked some kind of breakfast meat, sausage in 13 and bacon in eight. As for a side, only New Hampshire picks waffles.

FAVORITE BRUNCH BOOZE

There were five states where some type of booze took the top spot.

You can check out the full list here.