Texas extends early voting for Nov. 3 Election

by: Russell Falcon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that extends the early voting period for the the Nov. 3 Election by almost a week.

Early voting will now run from Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, October 30. Additionally, the proclamation expands the period during which marked mail-in ballots can be delivered in-person to the early voting clerk’s office.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” said Abbott. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

Earlier this month, Texans got their first taste of how elections will operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Texas Primary and Special Election was held July 14.

The night proceed relatively smoothly with most races being wrapped up that night or the next day.

