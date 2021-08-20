Texas Education Agency will not enforce Governor Abbott’s mandate ban

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Texas Education Agency announced that they will not enforce Governor Abbott’s ban that would prevent school districts from requiring students or teachers to wear masks.

This is the latest move amid the legal war on mask mandates for schools after the Texas Supreme Court denied the governor’s request to block a judge’s temporary restraining order which now allows school districts to issue mask mandates if they choose.

The Texas Education Agency’s latest guidance also requires school districts to notify employees and families if a positive COVID-19 test is confirmed in the classroom or extracurricular activity.

To help mitigate the risk of asymptomatic individuals being on campuses, school systems may

provide recurring COVID-19 tests to teachers and students with written parent permission.