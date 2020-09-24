Texas DSHS, TEA release COVID-19 cases data self-reported by school districts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services released the first data set of COVID-19 cases in school districts Thursday.

Of an estimated 1.1 million Texas students who were on campus, 3,445 students were reported as positive for COVID-19, the DSHS’ data says. Of more than 800,000 staff members, 2,850 have tested positive.

The data is self-reported by individual districts, DSHS says, and the dashboard will be updated every Wednesday throughout the year. Since the data is built on self-reporting, the DSHS says that the local or public information “may be more up to date.”

The Austin Independent School District has reported three positive cases in students grade 7-12 and in three staff members so far, according to the data. Round Rock ISD has reported one student case and six staff cases, and Leander ISD has reported 14 total cases — seven in grades 7-12 and four in staff, along with a case in grades K-3 and two in grades 4-6.