Texas DQ restaurants bringing back ‘Animal Cookie Blizzard’

BEDFORD, Texas – Who doesn’t smile with sweet childhood memories of nibbling delicious little frosted animal cookies? During the entire month of April, you can relive those easy days with the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard® Treat.



The Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat combines frosted animal sugar cookies, pink confetti frosting and world-famous DQ® soft serve.



The DQ Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat joins the Blizzard Treat lineup, which includes:

OREO® Cookie Blizzard Treat

Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cups Blizzard Treat

Snickers® Blizzard Treat

M&Ms® Milk Chocolate Candies Blizzard Treat

Butterfinger® Blizzard Treat

Heath® Blizzard Treat

Don’t wait – gather up your crew and head over to your nearest local DQ restaurant in Texas. And pounce like a tiger on this cool, sweet treat that comes in mini, small, medium and large sizes. The Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat is available throughout April.



And remember, DQ restaurants in Texas continue to serve their full menu via their drive-thru, pick-up and take-out, as well as online ordering, where available.



About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes more than 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram,Twitter or Facebook.

The information above is courtesy of DQ.