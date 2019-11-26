Texas DPS urges travelers to ‘Drive Friendly’ this holiday season

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Thanksgiving holiday is the most traveled holiday in the U.S. according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Officials offer several tips on how to stay safe while driving on Texas highways.

One of those tips includes maintaining your vehicle and doing inspections before hitting the road. Be sure to check all fluids, air pressure of your tires, windshield wipers, gasoline levels (they advise keeping your tank at least half full at all times), check the pressure and condition of your spare tire, and always keep friends or family members updated about your location.

Another tip is to get rid of all distractions. DPS advises drivers to never use electronics while driving and make sure passengers are not a distraction.

If your vehicle breaks down, they offer these tips:

Stay calm.

Park as far off the traveled portion of the highway as possible.

Make your vehicle visible – turn on your flashers.

Exit the vehicle from the passenger’s side, away from traffic.

Open the vehicle’s hood and leave it open.

Tie a light colored cloth to the antennae or door handle.

If possible, stay with the vehicle until uniformed law enforcement arrives, especially at night or during bad weather.

Place a “Send Help” sign in a window so it is visible to other motorists.

If someone stops to help, keep your doors locked, crack a window, and ask them to call law enforcement for help.

If you decide you must walk, write down: Your name The date The time you left. The direction you are going. The plate number of the vehicle you are riding in. Description of the vehicle. Name and description of the person you are riding with.

Notify law enforcement of the location and circumstances in which you left your vehicle.

To see more tips, go here.

Officials at DPS say that the safety of child passengers is extremely important. For a full list of tips, regulations, and more information, click here.

To check road conditions and closures in real time, go to drivetexas.org.