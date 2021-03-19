Texas District 11 Congressman August Pfluger weighs in on border issues

Congressman for Texas District 11, August Pfluger, addressed several issues currently facing citizens along the Texas-Mexico border and beyond with our Senora Scott on March 19, 2021.

Pfluger calls the ongoing border situations a “humanitarian crisis.”

“I’d also call it a refugee crisis,” Plfuger said.

The Congressman said he and his fellow legislators have compassion for the unaccompanied children “who are being exploited by the drug runners, the cartels, the coyotes who are bringing them here.”

Over the last week, Pfluger has visited with Border Patrol agents and toured facilities along the border where the children are being housed.







Photos courtesy of August Pfluger’s Office

The story below was filed earlier in the week by reporters at our sister station in Midland, KMID.

Pfluger says that since this is a federal issue related to federal policies, state agencies can only do so much.

On March 6, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in an effort to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. On March 17, 2021, Abbott made another announcement stating that Operation Lone Start would now include efforts to crack down on human trafficking related to illegal border crossings.

Border Patrol

Border Patrol officials say the agency as a whole has seen significant increases in apprehensions along the southern border throughout every sector. In January 2021, this update was released regarding apprehensions in the Big Bend Sector.

The update states:

Border Patrol Agents arrested over 100 illegal immigrants in the Valentine, Texas, area in the preceding 48 hours as they traversed the dangerous and formidable terrain in large groups. The seasoned Border Patrol Agents apprehended the largest group of nearly 50 people this morning with the aid of technology, K-9 partners and tracking techniques. Additionally, five smugglers were arrested and turned over to investigative authorities.

In December of 2020, Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector reported an increase of 182 percent of apprehensions in the month of November 2020 compared to November 2019.

For continued coverage of border issues from our network of journalists reporting from the border, click here.

Legislation

Pfluger voted “no” on both H.R. 6, the Dream and Promise Act of 2021, and H.R. 1603, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 stating that the two partisan bills will further incentivize illegal immigration and exacerbate the crisis on the southern border.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision to bring two amnesty bills to the floor this week when our border is an absolute disaster-zone is one of the most tone deaf things I’ve seen during my time in Congress. These bills will provide amnesty to millions of illegal aliens without addressing the incentives that caused them to illegally enter or be brought into the U.S. by their parents in the first place. This is a humanitarian crisis and a matter of national security. We have to secure our border before we can address the issues with our broken immigration system,” Pfluger said.

Watch Pfluger’s statements on the House floor below:

A report filed by CBS, of which KLST is an affiliate, elaborates on the legislation referenced by Pfluger. That report can be seen in full below.