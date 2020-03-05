Texas Department of State Health Services announces first COVID-19 in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services and Fort Bend County Health and Human Services are reporting the first positive test result for COVID-19 in Texas outside of the passengers returned under federal quarantine from Wuhan City, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The patient is a resident of Fort Bend County who recently returned from travel abroad and is currently isolated in the hospital.

The test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DSHS is supporting FortBend County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while he was sick so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.

“Having a COVID-19 case in Texas is a significant development in this outbreak, but it doesn’t change the fact that the immediate risk to most Texans is low,” saidDr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “This travel-related case reinforces the fact that we should all be taking basic hygiene steps that are extremely effective in limiting limit the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”

DSHS and other state agencies in Texas have been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 since it was first identified in China and began spreading to other countries.Planning has been going on continuously for laboratory testing, public health investigation and isolation and care for people who test positive.

A travel-related case in Texas doesn’t indicate spread within the state, but DSHS, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and all state agencies continue theirongoing preparations so that all of state government is working together to limit the spread of the virus and protect Texans.

Human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surfacewith the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

•Stay home when you are sick.

•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.