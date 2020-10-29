Texas Country artist Pat Green cancels Christoval show after COVID-19 diagnosis

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Country artist and Texas native, Pat Green, took to his Facebook page today to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pat Green is 48 years old and from San Antonio, Texas. Green has been in the music industry for 25 years. He has recorded a total of 7 studio albums and has had hits such as, “Wave On Wave” and “Baby Doll.”

Green was supposed to perform at Cooper’s BBQ located in Christoval, Texas on October 31st. After testing positive for COVID-19, he and his team have decided to cancel that performance. Here is what Green posted on his Facebook page:

More Stories for you

• Former San Angelo Meat Packing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Misleading Federal Regulators

The following information is courtesy of the Department of Justice: A former manager of a San Angelo meat packing…

• 59 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department on Thursday, October 29, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On October 28, 2020, there were 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those…

• Our Water: upcoming watering restriction changes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to city staff, as of October 1 the city is at 64 months of water supply, meaning San…

• 82 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released updated reporting of new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday,…

• Dia de los Muertos Youth Art Exhibition slated for October 29-30, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center is presenting a Youth Art Exhibition…