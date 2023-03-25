(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to buying a home, the quality of the area’s public schools can play a major role in the planning decision – even if you don’t have young children, proximity to quality districts can affect home values.

Niche, a data site that specializes in education rankings, weighed a number of factors, including academic performance, diversity, parent/student surveys, sports, clubs and more to determine which communities in Texas have the best public schools in 2023.

When it comes to the top 20 places in Texas, communities in the greater Austin area took the top two spots, Niche found:

Place Metro area State 2023 ranking 2022 ranking 2021 ranking Rollingwood Austin Area Texas 1 1 1 West Lake Hills Austin Area Texas 2 2 2 Coppell Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 3 4 4 University Park Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 4 3 3 Southlake Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 5 6 6 Highland Park Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 6 5 5 Frisco Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 7 9 7 Flower Mound Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 8 8 8 Cinco Ranch Houston Area Texas 9 7 9 The Woodlands Houston Area Texas 10 10 12 Murphy Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 11 13 17 Prosper Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 12 11 21 Cedar Park Austin Area Texas 13 15 27 Lucas Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 14 14 11 Plano Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 15 17 15 Fairview Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 16 16 10 Sunnyvale Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 17 18 14 Highland Village Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 18 23 16 Double Oak Dallas-Fort Worth Area Texas 19 28 23 (Courtesy: Niche)

At the Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Rollingwood, for instance, the no. 2 best public high school in Texas, Niche found that students were 99% proficient in both reading and math, with an average SAT score of 1410.

According to RedFin the median listing price for homes in Rollingwood is $2.5 million, however, so a move to the Austin-area community won’t be cheap.

For those hoping to spend a bit less, the real estate brokerage found that Coppell had a median sale price in February of $540,000.

Another more affordable option, the Woodlands, which came in 11th on the list, has a median listing price of $550,000.

To see the full list of the best public schools in the U.S., see Niche’s recently-released rankings.