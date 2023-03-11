DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their opinions about the best places to live in America, but there’s something about small towns throughout the southern US that bring more charm, better food, and peace & quiet than anywhere else.

Southern Living has released its winners of 2023 South’s Best Awards looking at the top small towns, best BBQ, and more!

“In a year when more people than ever are traveling and moving to the South, we wanted to put a spotlight on small towns in this year’s South’s Best Awards,” said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. “These are the hidden gems our readers picked for their character, charm, and unmistakable Southernness. We’re also thrilled to have Hoda Kotb sharing her longtime connection to New Orleans as a cover story. This whole issue is about the places we love, and in Hoda’s case, the city clearly loves her back.”

Here’s a look at their rankings of the south’s best small towns:

1. St. Augustine, FL

2. Beaufort, SC

3. Gatlinburg, TN

4. Dahlonega, GA

5. Blowing Rock, NC

6. Fairhope, AL

7. Tybee Island, GA

8. Sanibel, FL

9. Folly Beach, SC

10. Fredericksburg, TX

Southern Living highlights Fredericksburg, “This Texas Hill Country treasure seamlessly blends its German roots with Texas traditions. Grab a drink at a biergarten (including Altdorf Biergarten and The Auslander) or one of the local wineries (more than 100 and counting!), and peruse the town’s bustling Main Street and museums. If you’re up for a challenge, hike to the top of Enchanted Rock, a pink granite mountain less than 20 miles from town.”