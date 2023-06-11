(NEXSTAR) — As summer heats up, more and more Texans are taking to the water for boating, fishing and swimming. But could you unintentionally be bringing a pesky — and hazardous — stowaway back home from the water?

Hydrilla is among several noxious and invasive plants listed in the Texas Agriculture Code, which makes it illegal to sell, buy or plant it in the state. But you may be wondering just what the heck hydrilla is and why it’s such a threat.

Hydrilla — known as Hydrilla verticillata — is an invasive aquatic plant that grows in freshwater, like lakes and streams. But even though it thrives in freshwater, the versatile plant can still grow in murky and shallow areas, according to Texas State University’s Texas Invasive Species Institute.

Hydrilla aquatic plant close-up (Getty Images)

In addition to ecosystem dangers, hydrilla can also pose a hazard to swimmers. Back in 2018, an Austin-area man told KXAN News that getting caught up in a patch of hydrilla nearly caused his drowning during a triathlon.

“I got caught in the hydrilla — and the more I tried to get out of it, the worse it got,” seasoned triathlon swimmer Craig Kuglen told KXAN News “My arms got tangled, my feet got tangled and I got scared.”

While parks departments work to keep invasive species like hydrilla under control, it can be a challenge. Back in 2013, Texas Parks and Wildlife undertook a mission to control over 300 acres of hydrilla in Lake Austin.

But hydrilla is tough. In addition to being able to reproduce both sexually and asexually, the plant is highly durable (can withstand surging waters) and can be spread by just one small portion. This means even small bits can stick to the bottoms or sides of boats and rafts and among fishing gear.

But don’t think hydrilla is a Texas-only problem. The plant can be found in the waters of at least 30 other U.S. states, according to Texas Invasive Species Institute. In some areas, like Florida, the plant can be even more dangerous, since it can be a host for certain toxic algae known as Aetokthonos hydrillicola — also called the “Eagle Toxin.” The toxic blue-green algae is known to cause a neurologic disease in bald eagles, in addition to other animals.

So what can be done?

There are a few options for controlling hydrilla. In addition to using physical barriers on boats and other water equipment, North Carolina State University recommends that boaters check for and dispose of (in the garbage can) any and all vegetation that may stick to your boat. NCSU says boats and trailers should be allowed to air dry for about 5 days or longer “so that any hidden plants will completely dry out between boating in different bodies of water.”

For those with docks or who have access to small water areas like streams or ponds, there are herbicidal compounds that can be used in the affected areas.

It’s strongly discouraged that anyone attempt to remove hydrilla from water areas by hand, as it will likely leave parts behind that will just live on and re-populate in the water. Instead, as Texas A&M University explains, hydrilla should be removed by designated weed cutters, and rakes should be used.

Additionally, if you see hydrilla, you should report it to your local parks and wildlife department.

And finally, despite best efforts, Texas Parks and Wildlife warns not to expect complete eradication of hydrilla, even with all of the above measures. Hydrilla is that fierce. Much like the killer in a horror movie, it’s really hard to kill — TSU even says it can escape both hot and freezing temperatures by breaking into smaller pieces and sinking to safer waters. Yikes!