DALLAS (NBCDFW/NEXSTAR) — In a night set to be filled with fireworks, high energy, and unforgettable music, Bowling for Soup is gearing up to headline this year’s Lone Star NYE program. Known for their humor and infectious energy, the pop-punk band from Wichita Falls is poised to bring the house down.

The journey of Bowling for Soup, which began in the 90s in Wichita Falls, has seen them rise from a pop-punk fan favorite to topping charts in the 2000s. Despite the challenges of life on the road, the band’s friendship has endured for 30 years.

“We’re not like any other band that we’ve ever toured with. We’re always together,” said the band’s Jaret Reddick.

The Lone Star NYE lineup also includes the talented Bri Bagwell, who couldn’t be more excited about gracing the stage with her band. Bagwell, never far from her rescue pup Whiskey, is ready to showcase her country music prowess and the high-energy performances that have become her trademark.

Joining the roster are DFW’s own Vandoliers, set to ring in 2024 before their hometown crowd. The band draws inspiration from the rich musical heritage of North Texas.

“Texas is a big place, especially in Dallas-Fort Worth, where we’re from. Bands like Old 97’s really kind of paved the way for us,” said Vandolier’s Joshua Fleming.

Lone Star NYE promises to be a night of celebration, music, drones and fireworks. Bowling for Soup, Bri Bagwell, and the Vandoliers are ready to deliver an eclectic mix of sound sure to have you dancing in your living room.

“Lone Star NYE 2024” will air across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. The New Year’s Eve program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey. It will also be streamed live on this website.

The program culminates with a massive fireworks and drone show at midnight on the iconic Reunion Tower.