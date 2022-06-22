WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M Forest Services is taking additional precautions for increased wildfire activity going into the weekend.

For equipment, Forest Services will be sending one fire engine and bulldozer to be in Lampasas for at least two weeks.

“Lampasas, San Saba, Golthwait, anywhere around those areas,” said Kiley Moran, Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator for Texas A&M Forest Services.

Due to three weeks with little rain, high temperatures, and low humidity, they’ve made requests for additional support in and out of Texas.

“Not just myself, but everyone here in this office is definitely getting, getting a little tired,” said Moran. “The the fatigue is starting to show.”

To stay prepared, Moran says service workers still complete physical training outside to effectively work in the heat.

The Hewitt Fire Department being previously deployed to assist with wildfires is academically preparing for its next call.

“[We] spent a lot of time with the heat the way it is in the classroom. Going over past incidents and stuff and doing AAR’s which are after action review,” said Cody Richardson, Chief of the Hewitt Fire Department. “They kind of go over calls that we’ve had in the past and see what’s worked and what doesn’t work.”

Forest Services believes this increased attention to prevent wildfires will continue due to the extreme weather.

They encourage the community to follow burn ban guidelines and firework rules.