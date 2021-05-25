Texas AG Ken Paxton speaks on border crisis while visiting Laredo

LAREDO, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday held a press conference with Laredo city and law enforcement officials.

Paxton called immigration issues on southern border of Texas a “national issue of incredible importance.”

Paxton said local leaders are “overwhelmed with the number of people (illegally) coming in” and need state resources to combat the rise in gang activities and cartels.

“We are going to try and have more communication with the leadership down here” and provide the resources they need, Paxton said.

He criticized the Biden administration for not spending enough time on the border to better understand the issues Texas is facing.

“There is nothing like talking to the people who deal with this day in and day out,” he said. “And that is why we are here.”