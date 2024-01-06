AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nine of the top 20 hottest zip codes in 2023 are in Texas, according to real estate site Opendoor.

The rankings are determined based on the number of homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing.

Houston area 77433 and 77493 rank first and second nationwide among zip codes where people bought homes the fastest last year.

Five other Texas zip codes appear in the top 10: 75126, 76227 and 76179 in the DFW Metroplex, 78130 in New Braunfels, 78253 in San Antonio

Leander’s 78641 ranks 13th, while another Houston area zip code, 77449, ranks 20th.

“Top neighborhoods such as Leander reflect that homeowners prefer to escape the hustle and bustle of bigger cities for towns that offer most everything they need — including the right price,” said Jackson Upcheshaw, brokerage lead for Opendoor. “In addition to a cost of living that is below the national average, Leander offers the convenient locations and turnkey homes that buyers seemed to seek out in 2023 — especially as mortgage rates reach their highest level in over 20 years.”

Here’s the complete top 20 nationwide: