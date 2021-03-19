Texans’ Deshaun Watson now facing multiple lawsuits for sexual assault claims

HOUSTON (KVEO)—Texans’ star quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing multiple lawsuits after being accused of sexual assault.

As of this afternoon, four more lawsuits were filed against Watson by attorney Tony Buzbee’s law firm on behalf of female massage professionals.

This now brings the total number of lawsuits filed to seven, according to Buzbee’s office.

Earlier this week, the NFL released a statement stating that they were investigating the allegations.

On Friday, the Houston Texans released a statement hours after Buzbee’s law firm said it had been hired by nine women to bring cases against Watson:

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson. We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.

We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL’s investigation concludes.“

In the latest lawsuit filed by Buzbee’s law office, a woman claims during a massage in December 2020, Watson forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Watson has not issued a statement since a social media comment immediately after the first allegation came to light in which he stated, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”