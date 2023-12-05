Temple, TX (FOX 44) — Temple is getting into the Holiday Spirit with its 77th annual Christmas parade.

Fireworks, music, and snow kick off the holiday season in Temple.

The tree is lit up and over 100 entries are in this years parade.

“We’re ready for the parade and we hope to do this for many years to come. Its great to be apart of the community here in Temple,” said parade attendee Megan Smith.

This years theme is an “Old Fashioned Christmas”.

It’s one of the biggest events Temple puts together.

“We start planning for the parade literally the year before, so when this parade ends, we’re going to start planning for next years parade. A lot goes through it and so many people have worked hard for the parade,” said City of Temple communications Nohely Mackowiak.

This is Ares Harrisons first time coming to the parade.

Harrison moved to Temple from Oklahoma with his family and is ready for the holiday season

“Christmas is our families favorite holiday. Spending time with each other and the lights and stuff will be fun,” said Harrison.