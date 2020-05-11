Teenage hit and run driver apprehended after foot pursuit

San Angelo, Texas– Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, 17-year-old Adan Gonzalez rear-ended a white Dodge Ram pickup that had been stopped at the light on South Abe and West Harris.

Gonzalez told the driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old San Angelo man not to call the police, and then fled the scene in his gray 2005 Toyota passenger car. The 22-year-old man followed Gonzalez into the Shell gas station on South Abe Street.

Gonzalez then fled the now disabled vehicle on foot. A responding SAPD officer was able to capture Gonzalez in a parking lot near the 400 block of West Beauregard.

Gonzalez was charged with Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Marijuana, and issued citations for Failure to Control Speed, No Driver’s License, and Failure to Stop and Leave Information. The 22-year-old driver of the Dodge was uninjured.