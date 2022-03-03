BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty after transporting migrants and crashing into a border patrol unit.

Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. According to the release, he was illegally residing in Brownsville.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez were seen in a silver vehicle near the Los Fresnos canal. Authorities saw six individuals run out of the canal and get into the vehicle.

Rodriguez-Martinez, who was the driver, left the canal at a high rate of speed. He then lost control and crashed into a Border Patrol unit.

After the crash, those inside the vehicle attempted to flee but were apprehended, the release stated.

Authorities also found $30,000 in cash and several cell phones inside the vehicle.

Rodriguez-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25. Villasenor-Sanchez, 31, is scheduled for sentencing on May 4.

They each could face 10 years in federal prison, with a possible maximum fine of $250,000 the release stated.