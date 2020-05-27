Teen arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child

San Angelo, Texas– On Sunday, at approximately 7:44 p.m., Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of St. Anthony in reference to a report of a possible sexual assault of a child.

Deputies arrived and learned that a female under the age of 14 years, without her consent had been abducted and taken to a secluded location during the commission of the offense of Indecency with a child by contact. The on call CID Investigator was called and responded to the scene.

The on scene investigation was conducted and led to the arrest without incident of 17-year-old Cameron James Simmons. Simmons is held in the Tom Green County Jail and is charged with Indecency With Child Sexual Contact 2nd Degree Felony, with a bond of $50,000. He has also been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping 1st Degree Felony, with pending bond.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s office says that this is still an active investigation.

The above information is courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office