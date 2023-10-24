BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The perfect holiday gift has arrived: Ted Lasso Barbies

Can you “believe” the perfect holiday gift just dropped? Barbie recently partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to produce the Ted Lasso x Barbie collection, which features a trio of dolls inspired by the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV show.

Ted Lasso fans and Barbie collectors can score a piece of Ted Lasso’s world with these dolls while celebrating some of the show’s most beloved characters. The collection, designed by Suim Noh, includes stands so you can put the dolls on display, and they’re available starting today in the Mattel Shop, just in time for the holidays. This is not the time for the goldfish mentality. If you don’t act fast, you might miss your shot to get your hands on your favorite Ted Lasso character.

Ted Lasso Barbies are on sale today

Barbie Signature Ted Lasso Doll

First up is Barbie’s version of the star of “Ted Lasso,” the coach out of water himself. The Ted Lasso doll is dressed in his signature sporty blue tracksuit and sneakers, with removable aviator sunglasses and a whistle to complete the look. His other accessories include a soccer ball (of course), and the packaging features the locker room, Ted’s “Believe” sign and Nate’s suggestion box. It’s the perfect gift for any fan of the show this holiday season.

Barbie Signature Ted Lasso Keeley Jones Doll

The second doll in the Ted Lasso x Barbie collection is Keeley Jones, played onscreen by Juno Tempo. You just know the model-turned-public relations pro would love being turned into a Barbie, and her doll version is dressed to the nines in a satiny pink midi dress that would fit in for a night on the town or a day in the office. The look finishes with gold heels and a black faux fur cape. Keeley also has gold hoop earrings and a pink clutch, and her hair is styled in her signature high ponytail.

Barbie Signature Ted Lasso Rebecca Welton Doll

The last doll in the Ted Lasso x Barbie collection is AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. Dressed in a chic champagne blouse and black pants, she’s ready for her daily “biscuits with the boss” meeting with Ted or a night out with Keeley and Sassy. Black pumps, gold statement earrings and a white handbag complete her look. The Rebecca Welton doll is an excellent gift for any “Ted Lasso” fan (or aspiring girl boss) this holiday season.

