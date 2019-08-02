Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app

(CNN) – When it is brutally hot, anywhere with AC is the place to be.

However, what about those times when you cannot enjoy air conditioning’s cool breeze?

Sony is introducing a mini-AC that is hidden in a built-in pocket on a specially designed t-shirt.

It is called the ‘Reon Pocket,’ a smartphone-sized body cooling device you can actually wear. It is being crowdfunded through Sony’s first flight acceleration program in Japan.

Sony says the device will be able to lower your body temperature by 23 degrees. And apparently, it can also be used to warm you up when cold weather blows in.

So how does it work? Well, it uses what is known as the Peltier Effect.

Basically, electric currents are used to transfer heat between two objects, which ends up creating a temperature difference.

Right now, you will control it with an app on your smartphone. It runs on battery for 90 minutes on one charge, and it takes about 2 hours to recharge.

The little device will start shipping next March according to Sony, but only in Japan for now and just in men’s sizes.

They will cost about $117.