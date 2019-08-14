Microsoft warns Windows 10 users to update immediately

New York (CNN Business) – Microsoft is warning and encouraging Windows 10 users to update their operating system immediately because of two “critical” vulnerabilities.

Microsoft said the vulnerabilities are potentially “wormable,” meaning affected computers could spread viruses and malware without any action on the part of the user.

Simon Pope, Microsoft’s director of Incident Response, wrote in a blog post Tuesday that there are “potentially hundreds of millions of vulnerable computers.”

“It is important that affected systems are patched as quickly as possible because of the elevated risks associated with wormable vulnerabilities like these, and downloads for these can be found in the Microsoft Security Update Guide,” he said.

Windows 10 users that have enabled automatic updates are already protected. Users who update manually can click the search button and type “Windows Update” to access the update tool.

Other operating systems, such as Windows XP, are not affected.

According to Net Marketshare, Windows 10 is the world’s most popular desktop operating system. Microsoft (MSFT) estimates that more than 800 million devices run Windows 10.